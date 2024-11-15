BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kursk region using FPV drones on fiber optics
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
5 months ago

Here are some more shots from the Kursk region using FPV drones on fiber optics. 

Adding: 

CANADA BLOCKS RELEASE OF NAZI WAR CRIMINALS LIST ‘cause Ottawa’s apparently “concerned about Ukraine”… 

PM Turd-eau’s federal gov advising against releasing names of 900 Nazi criminals - 100s of whom served in particularly bloodthirsty Ukrainian SS Galicia Division - who settled in Canada after WW2, and their actual reason is fears that move could “fuel Russian propaganda and hurt Ukraine”.

Not everyone in Canada ready to let Ottawa get away with trying to defend Nazis:

Dr. Catherine Chatterley, founding director of the Canadian Institute for the Study of Antisemitism, said “there must be some really big bombshells in the report given this decision to continue to suppress the truth.” Bernie Farber, founding chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network said “we deserve to have a complete and factual history of these Nazi enablers who lived amongst us” - article above explains.

Too late Trudeau - world won’t forget those 2 standing ovations given to Ukrainian NAZI veteran by Canadian Parliament and Zelensky…

@IntelRepublic

Adding: 

Elon Musk allegedly meets with Iran’s UN ambassador. 

Elon Musk reportedly met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday, a day before Donald Trump named the SpaceX founder as one of the heads of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. 

The meeting was a discussion of how to defuse tensions between Iran and the United States, according to two Iranian officials who spoke with the New York Times. One of the Iranian officials said that the Tesla executive requested the meeting and that the ambassador picked the site. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
