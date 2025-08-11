BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Famous Actress Flees Manipulative, Controlling, Self-Worship Scientology Cult - Joy Villa
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
410 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
26 views • 22 hours ago


What would you do if you were trapped in a cult that controlled your every move? Would you have the courage to walk away? This is the very real problem Joy Villa faced when she found herself too deep in Scientology. As a successful actress, recording artist, and entrepreneur, the Scientology movement controlled her life and took credit for her success. She became exhausted with the constant demands from the cult and its false teachings about self-worship and fear. Today, Joy is free from Scientology and washed in the blood of Jesus Christ. This is her story of surviving Hollywood manipulation, agency trafficking, and Scientology cultism. If you think there is no way out of a dangerous cult, think again. Joy is here to prove that it can be done!



TAKEAWAYS


Scientology appeals heavily to pride and conditions its followers to worship themselves


There are only around 15,000 scientologists worldwide, yet the church is worth billions of dollars


Being involved with Scientology is like being in a narcissistic relationship


Scientology is not quirky - it’s based upon witchcraft and demonic beliefs



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed: https://bit.ly/40zPUuV

From Scientology to Christ book: https://amzn.to/45p9o6W

Scientology Witchcraft: https://www.scientologywitchcraft.com/

Breaking Shadows movie trailer: https://bit.ly/46HcB4c

Breaking Shadows website: https://breakingshadowsmovie.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOY VILLA

Website: https://joyvillafitness.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thejoyvillashow


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
jesus christhollywoodprophecychurchdemonscultdemonicrevelationwitchcraftscientologyfalse teachingjoy villaactresstina griffincounter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy