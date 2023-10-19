The Judge and the CIA Guy discuss our adversaries may be able to shoot our aircraft carriers out of the water with hyper sonic missles and drones while they are parked off the Gaza Strip

Our aircraft carriers are sitting Ducks for drones and hypersonic missles . Can you even image if they blow them out of the water ? If they did that would our Criminal Cabal infested Traitor Government use nukes on the Terrorists ? They already want to genocide the Palestinian people along with their Traitor in arms BEE BEE Netanyaaaaaaahoooooo. He is an illuminati Cabal player that will be arrested at some point and charged with his crimes. The World seems to be turning against Israel at the moment. Not sure what will happen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.