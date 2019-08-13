Get Rid of Back and Joint Pain (Without Surgery)

Are you suffering with chronic pain in your back, shoulder or knee?



Are you frustrated with the results gained by taking pain medication or going to (ineffective) physical therapy sessions?



And, MOST IMPORTANTLY, has your doctor told you that surgery is the "next step?" Well, in 90% of the cases, it's simply not necessary!



Just by improving your range of motion, through heat therapy, symptoms can improve drastically. I explain more on this in the video.



POST YOUR COMMENTS below about your experience and let us know if you want to hear more details about "Jonathan's techniques."



Subscribe to our YouTube channel and be sure to click the "notification bell" to never miss a single new video - as soon as it gets released.