6 Yr Old in Gaza Called For Help After Being Trapped In Car With Killed Family- Was Also Killed Along Medics

A recorded call by the PRCS with a 15-year-old girl who was asking them to help her before they lost connection with her.

The girl was killed alongside her parents and siblings, except of a 6-year-old girl. A terrified girl trapped in a car in Gaza with her dead family begged rescuers to save her after Israeli forces opened fire on them.

The PRCS sent an ambulance after coordinating to rescue the child, but they lost connection with the team.

The body of 6-year-old Hind Rajab has been found decomposing in the car where her family were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza City. A few metres away, the ambulance sent to rescue Hind was burnt out with the remains of two medics inside.