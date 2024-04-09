Create New Account
4 Star Disaster: Gen Eric Smith forced jabs on the marines - then he had a heart attack💉
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


April 9, 2024


Uncle Sam wants you to get jabbed and die!

So look..... there's nothing to see here. The guy spent his life in the marines and never noticed a congenital heart defect? After all the physicals? All the EKGs? By the way, there are very few heart conditions that don't disallow you from admission into the marines. The chances of him having one are slim.


His whole story stinks. He stinks. I smell BS around this terrorist thug. Too bad it didn't take him out.

Source: The Kurgan Report:


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/qlm66oiBNES3/

