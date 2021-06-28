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Grand Tetons Grandeur 2
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30 views • June 28, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I took recently on a quick road trip through Grand Tetons National Park on the way home from my vacation in Orofino, Idaho. Although the drive through this awesome wilderness was a brief detour, the scenery was, as always, still spectacular! It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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