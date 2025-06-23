An Israeli Hermes-900 drone intercepted by Iranian AD yesterday evening - part 2, crash site

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Israeli Hermes-900 drone intercepted by Iranian AD yesterday evening.
I wondered about this video, I waited many hours before posting it. Then I found other photos, but no videos other than this one to upload. This video looks different than photos found. Maybe from different angle? Cynthia