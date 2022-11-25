The Russian Submarine Magadan of the North Pacific Fleet - Practices Kalibr Cruise Missile Launches - at Sea and Shore Targets.

The submarine Magadan of the North Pacific Fleet launches Kalibr cruise missiles at sea and shore targets
The submarine stealthily entered a designated area in the Sea of Japan, from where it launched missile strikes against target positions from an underwater position.
💥 The first missile successfully struck a sea target - a target shield imitating an enemy surface ship.
💥 The second missile hit a shore target at tactical field Syurkum in the Khabarovsk Krai. The range of fire was over a thousand kilometres.
The missile firing was supported by ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet, aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles of the the North Pacific Fleet.
