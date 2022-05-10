Canadian "Super Soldier" Wali Goes Home - Tells Tale of Ukraine Losing War

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Canadian “super sniper” Wali is back home in Canada. His story upon returning home is exceptionally disappointing considering the hype surrounding both him and the wider Ukrainian effort.
In reality he claims he killed no one, watched his friends die around him, and struggled with a lack of weapons, ammunition, or with weapons like the US Javelin missile which made no difference in the fighting.
Mirrored - The New Atlas