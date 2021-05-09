Longer Video of Pastor Artur Pawlowski's Arrest

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"I just got off the phone with one of Artur Pawlowski’s lawyers. It has been six hours and police are refusing to allow Artur to talk to his lawyers (or his son). This isn’t an arrest. It’s a rendition — a police state kidnapping."
Also, Chris Scott, the owner of The Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, Alberta, has been arrested.
https://www.rebelnews.com/breaking_whistle_stop_cafe_owner_arrested
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/9BGFybNmgIDW/
TruthVideos1984