⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (9 July 2023) - ENG Text for Russian Video

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(9 July 2023)

▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in South Donetsk, Krasny Liman & Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the competent actions of the Yug Group of Forces, as well as aviation and artillery have successfully repelled enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Opytnoye, Pervomaiskoye & Severnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas have been eliminated close to Konstantinovka, Krasnoye, Avdeevka, and Krasogorovka (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen & foreign mercenaries, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehic, 1 Czech-manufactured RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch rocket system, 1 Msta-B howitzer, & 1 U.S.-manuf M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery syst.

▫️AFU ammunition depots of 53th and 115th mechanised brigades have been destroyed close to Karlovka & Kramatorsk (DPR).

▫️In South Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions, as a result of the active actions by the Vostok GOF, as well as aviation, artillery & heavy firing systems, have repelled enemy attacks close to Rabotino, Novodanilovka & Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 65th & 72nd mechanised brig of the AFU & the 105th Brig of UKR Territorial Defence have been hit near Priyutne, Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg), Makarovka & Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The activities of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed close to Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were over 210 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries, 4 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Grad MLRS, 2 D-20 and 1 Msta-B howitzers, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

▫️1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Lukyanovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of active actions by the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, enemy attacks by the units of the enemy 21st, 63th, and the 66th mechanised brigades have been repelled close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novovodyanoye and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, manpower and hardware clusters of the 63rd, 67th mechanised, 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU and the 15th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine have been hit near Yampolovka, Torskoye, Terny, Stariy Karavan, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The activities of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted in Serebryansky forestry area.

▫️The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, 2 D-30 howitzers and 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of the active operations of the Zapad Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery, enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas have been neutralised close to Novomlynsk, Kamenka, Olshana, Kislovka, Timkovka and Borshchevaya (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as 1 ammunition depot of the 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Staritsa (Kharkov region).

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 8 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 86 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 109 areas.

▫️1 ammunition depot of the 228th Logistics Battalion of the 9th Army Corps of the AFU has been destroyed near Zadorozhnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Orlinskoye, Zaitsevo, Petrovskoye and Soledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Zolotaryovka, Privolye, Dachnoye, Raygorodka and Kovalyovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

📊In total, 453 airplanes, 241 helicopters, 4,948 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,604 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,137 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,396 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,547 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.