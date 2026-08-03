The Detonation of URANIUM in Kiev SHOCKED the WORLD: 9 Elite US Military Engineers were TORN to BITS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, last night Russia launched another massive missile strike on military and industrial facilities in Ukrainian cities and regions, including Kiev and Odessa. At the same time, it is worth noting that over the past 2 months, the systematic Russian missile strikes on Kiev and Odessa have not stopped even for one day. The only thing Russia does is periodically change the power and intensity of these missile strikes. As a result of these endless Russian attacks, Odessa's port infrastructure and Kiev's industrial facilities were already dealt a crushing blow. ....................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!