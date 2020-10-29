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This 2,000 Year Old Book Predicted Everything Happening In 2020
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45 views • October 29, 2020
My God Jesus walked on water, raised the dead, cleansed the lepers, turned water into wine, stilled the storm and cast out devils! And then resurrected from the dead! Has your god done any of these things? Repent of your sins today that I may meet you at the gate. His return is in our lifetime!
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