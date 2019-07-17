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Democrats Target Ice Facilities For Domestic Terror
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12 views • July 17, 2019
It now appears clear that those that call themselves Democrats support the attacks by a member of ANTIFA at an ICE facility. Owen explains why this type of rhetoric will only encourage further attacks.
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