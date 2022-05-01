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💥⚠💥(Part 2-5) The Truth about The Viral Delusion - Monkey Business Polio, Measles And How It All Began (Remastered)
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💥⚠💥(Part 2-5) The Truth about The Viral Delusion - Monkey Business Polio, Measles And How It All Began (Remastered)
Click Like, Subscribe/Follow, Share, Leave Comment and check out other videos on my channel.
The Truth Above All
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@januszkowalskii1979:e
Support - LBRY credits: bFJvpYc5XXXFvM7xj7P6Kh5Z8EyLZkWJcd
Mostly what you can find on this channel you will not be able watch on Mainstream
This Content Is Mirrored
I am asking everyone who is watching this video to support the original creator - link provided below (if available)
In some cases its very hard find link to creators channel because was banned or number of re-uploads
I download/upload a lot from shared NAS or my own multiple drives-There is no link provided
If there is no link provided to the source/content provider and you know it please share
If you see video on my channel it does not mean I agree with all content provided
I provide info but people should be smart enough to figure out what they think
I am sick of people asking: where is proof?
A lot of people is just lazy as FCK and expect everything will be given to them on a golden platter!
This channel is created to give info about certain topics
Do your own research in the particular matter you are interested in!
You can bring horse to water but you cant make him drink!
Where is proof?
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/%F0%9F%94%B4%E2%AD%90%EF%B8%8F%F0%9F%94%B4(Must-Watch)The-Truth-about-Evidence-and-Proof---The-Proof-Is-Here-(Examine-Your-System-of-Beliefs):d?
QUESTION: Why I Do What I Do?
ANSWER
1.Read this comment section
2.Watch and listen video (content of the video will explain everything)
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Truth-about-Answer-to-the-Question...---WHY:d
YOU SHOULD WATCH THIS as well
I challenge you to watch it without any emotions
Its worth to mention that 'our ELITES' are highly involved in this particular behavior
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-Selling-Kids-to-Brothels-and-for-Organs---Eyes-of-the-Devil-(A-Documentary-by-Polish-Film-Director-Patryk-Vega):f
and
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-Will-Shock-You!:9
Respect each other
If you are going to leave comment you should watch
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Open-Forum:4
COVID-Combination Of Vaccination and IDentification
It is easier to deceive people than to convince them they have been deceived!
James Bullard - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President:
"Planned,organized,partial shut down of US economy during 2nd quarter of 2019"
We know the PLANdemic was introduced and imposed not only in the USA
How did they know there will be pandemic?
Asnwer:
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/%F0%9F%94%B4%F0%9F%94%B4%F0%9F%94%B4(Must-Watch)The-Truth-about-Operation-Radiation---They-Do-Not-Want-You-to-Know-What-Is-Coming-(Documentary-BANNED-on-YouTube):0?
Thats why its called PLANdemic
To understand what is going on, we need go back to basics
GovernMent from Greek and Latin (combined) consisted of 2 parts:
Govern/Kuberna (Greek) means to rule/to guide
Ment (Latin mente) means mind/thought
So connecting those 2 words means TO RULE/GUIDE YOUR MIND/THOUGHT
To understand what is going on we need get back to basics again: Anarchy original definition
Not changed and adjusted by the global agenda narrative by adding for example connections with Marxism which is BS
In ancient Greece the chief magistrate in various Greek city states was called archon (ruler)
An Archon (Greek) - WITHOUT ruler
True anarchist means to be person who does not want to be ruled by anyone - thats all
If someone call himself as an anarchist but he riots and burns
He does not know what anarchy stands for and he is using this phrase to his own gain
Its obvious that media changed the definition of the word anarchist
Today, by mainstream media, anarchist is called the person who burns, destroys, mainly riot
No!
Thats the Incendiary and Rioter-basic definition again
BLM are NOT anarchists!
They are communists/marxists.
TRUST BUT VERIFY
Patrice Cullors Co-Founder in her own words says they are TRAINED Marxists (Communists):
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-BLM-(Marxists)---Black-Lives-Matter-is-Led-by-Trained-Marxists-(Patrice-Cullors-Co-Founder-in-Her-Own-Words)(Marxists-and-Communists):e
They were/are paid Rioters who burn and destroy
How they are used & for what reason?
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-(MUST-WATCH)-Facts-and-Reasons-of-Destroying-Small-Business---Dr-Sherri-Tenpenny-(Destroying-Small-Business-with-Sponosored-RIOTS!):2
Thats what they get for following commands from their masters
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-BLM-Co-Founder---Labeled-a-Fraud-After-Buying-Luxury-Homes:b
Source:
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/catalog
Click Like, Subscribe/Follow, Share, Leave Comment and check out other videos on my channel.
The Truth Above All
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@januszkowalskii1979:e
Support - LBRY credits: bFJvpYc5XXXFvM7xj7P6Kh5Z8EyLZkWJcd
Mostly what you can find on this channel you will not be able watch on Mainstream
This Content Is Mirrored
I am asking everyone who is watching this video to support the original creator - link provided below (if available)
In some cases its very hard find link to creators channel because was banned or number of re-uploads
I download/upload a lot from shared NAS or my own multiple drives-There is no link provided
If there is no link provided to the source/content provider and you know it please share
If you see video on my channel it does not mean I agree with all content provided
I provide info but people should be smart enough to figure out what they think
I am sick of people asking: where is proof?
A lot of people is just lazy as FCK and expect everything will be given to them on a golden platter!
This channel is created to give info about certain topics
Do your own research in the particular matter you are interested in!
You can bring horse to water but you cant make him drink!
Where is proof?
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/%F0%9F%94%B4%E2%AD%90%EF%B8%8F%F0%9F%94%B4(Must-Watch)The-Truth-about-Evidence-and-Proof---The-Proof-Is-Here-(Examine-Your-System-of-Beliefs):d?
QUESTION: Why I Do What I Do?
ANSWER
1.Read this comment section
2.Watch and listen video (content of the video will explain everything)
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Truth-about-Answer-to-the-Question...---WHY:d
YOU SHOULD WATCH THIS as well
I challenge you to watch it without any emotions
Its worth to mention that 'our ELITES' are highly involved in this particular behavior
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-Selling-Kids-to-Brothels-and-for-Organs---Eyes-of-the-Devil-(A-Documentary-by-Polish-Film-Director-Patryk-Vega):f
and
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-Will-Shock-You!:9
Respect each other
If you are going to leave comment you should watch
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Open-Forum:4
COVID-Combination Of Vaccination and IDentification
It is easier to deceive people than to convince them they have been deceived!
James Bullard - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President:
"Planned,organized,partial shut down of US economy during 2nd quarter of 2019"
We know the PLANdemic was introduced and imposed not only in the USA
How did they know there will be pandemic?
Asnwer:
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/%F0%9F%94%B4%F0%9F%94%B4%F0%9F%94%B4(Must-Watch)The-Truth-about-Operation-Radiation---They-Do-Not-Want-You-to-Know-What-Is-Coming-(Documentary-BANNED-on-YouTube):0?
Thats why its called PLANdemic
To understand what is going on, we need go back to basics
GovernMent from Greek and Latin (combined) consisted of 2 parts:
Govern/Kuberna (Greek) means to rule/to guide
Ment (Latin mente) means mind/thought
So connecting those 2 words means TO RULE/GUIDE YOUR MIND/THOUGHT
To understand what is going on we need get back to basics again: Anarchy original definition
Not changed and adjusted by the global agenda narrative by adding for example connections with Marxism which is BS
In ancient Greece the chief magistrate in various Greek city states was called archon (ruler)
An Archon (Greek) - WITHOUT ruler
True anarchist means to be person who does not want to be ruled by anyone - thats all
If someone call himself as an anarchist but he riots and burns
He does not know what anarchy stands for and he is using this phrase to his own gain
Its obvious that media changed the definition of the word anarchist
Today, by mainstream media, anarchist is called the person who burns, destroys, mainly riot
No!
Thats the Incendiary and Rioter-basic definition again
BLM are NOT anarchists!
They are communists/marxists.
TRUST BUT VERIFY
Patrice Cullors Co-Founder in her own words says they are TRAINED Marxists (Communists):
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-BLM-(Marxists)---Black-Lives-Matter-is-Led-by-Trained-Marxists-(Patrice-Cullors-Co-Founder-in-Her-Own-Words)(Marxists-and-Communists):e
They were/are paid Rioters who burn and destroy
How they are used & for what reason?
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-(MUST-WATCH)-Facts-and-Reasons-of-Destroying-Small-Business---Dr-Sherri-Tenpenny-(Destroying-Small-Business-with-Sponosored-RIOTS!):2
Thats what they get for following commands from their masters
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-BLM-Co-Founder---Labeled-a-Fraud-After-Buying-Luxury-Homes:b
Source:
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/catalog
Keywords
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