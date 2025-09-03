Depopulation and Resource Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Famines are engineered tools for control. Historical precedents, like the Irish Potato Famine, show how food scarcity is weaponized to depopulate areas and seize land. Today, economic inflation and resource diversion to data centers create modern, artificial scarcity, threatening widespread starvation.
#Depopulation #Famine #ResourceWar #FoodSecurity
