'WANT SOME MONEY?' US HOUSE PASSES MASSIVE $40 BILLION IN UKRAINE MILITARY AID!

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
With just 57 "no" votes - all of them Republicans - the US House last night in a rushed vote ADDED nearly eight billion dollars to Biden's massive $30 billion Ukraine military bill. This represents some eight times the ANNUAL Ukraine military budget! Also today: Biden claims fighting inflation his top priority. Shock poll shows Americans don't care who wins in Ukraine. Chicago mayor calls for insurrection!