SMART TV, “RESET”, Masonic War, Catholic Pot, Black DC, Kentucky Brutality, Football
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
17 views • 1 day ago

RR 2025-12-17 #243

Resistance Rising #243: 17 December 2025

 

Topic list:
* Is someone watching you? “S.M.A.R.T.”
* “Reset” vs. OVER-REACH
* Shawn Ryan vs. Dan Crenshaw
* “LIGHT ‘EM UP!”
* Tampon Tim spending Commie-care Cash on Illegals and ... himself!
* Mary-Land’s “assault weapons ban” UPHELD
* Smedley Butler UNMASKED
* The Cornbread Mafia
* Catherine de Medici and David Angell
* Gaslighting “wars of religion”.
* The Roosevelt Era of MASSIVE lurching to the COMMUNIST LEFT.
* Shocking facts about 70’s rockstar Joe Walsh.
* FAKING THE HOLOCAUST WITH “AI”!!!
* Muriel Bowser’s Catholic Communist Kingdom of far-Left black females.
* How cops cover up brutality in Katholic Kentucky.
* Here’s why, if you allow football to upset you, you’re foolish.
* Johnny revisits his philosophy on “black names”.
* Female “trooper” kills man while driving drunk.
* SECRET MEETING between Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk and Candace Owens.
* JESUIT VOLUNTEER Washington Governor “Bob” Ferguson “donated” $11 MILLION taxpayer dollars to Planned Slaughterhood.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
