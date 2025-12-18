SMART TV, “RESET”, Masonic War, Catholic Pot, Black DC, Kentucky Brutality, Football

RR 2025-12-17 #243

Resistance Rising #243: 17 December 2025

Topic list:

* Is someone watching you? “S.M.A.R.T.”

* “Reset” vs. OVER-REACH

* Shawn Ryan vs. Dan Crenshaw

* “LIGHT ‘EM UP!”

* Tampon Tim spending Commie-care Cash on Illegals and ... himself!

* Mary-Land’s “assault weapons ban” UPHELD

* Smedley Butler UNMASKED

* The Cornbread Mafia

* Catherine de Medici and David Angell

* Gaslighting “wars of religion”.

* The Roosevelt Era of MASSIVE lurching to the COMMUNIST LEFT.

* Shocking facts about 70’s rockstar Joe Walsh.

* FAKING THE HOLOCAUST WITH “AI”!!!

* Muriel Bowser’s Catholic Communist Kingdom of far-Left black females.

* How cops cover up brutality in Katholic Kentucky.

* Here’s why, if you allow football to upset you, you’re foolish.

* Johnny revisits his philosophy on “black names”.

* Female “trooper” kills man while driving drunk.

* SECRET MEETING between Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk and Candace Owens.

* JESUIT VOLUNTEER Washington Governor “Bob” Ferguson “donated” $11 MILLION taxpayer dollars to Planned Slaughterhood.

