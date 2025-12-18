SMART TV, “RESET”, Masonic War, Catholic Pot, Black DC, Kentucky Brutality, Football

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2025-12-17 #243
Resistance Rising #243: 17 December 2025
Topic list:
* Is someone watching you? “S.M.A.R.T.”
* “Reset” vs. OVER-REACH
* Shawn Ryan vs. Dan Crenshaw
* “LIGHT ‘EM UP!”
* Tampon Tim spending Commie-care Cash on Illegals and ... himself!
* Mary-Land’s “assault weapons ban” UPHELD
* Smedley Butler UNMASKED
* The Cornbread Mafia
* Catherine de Medici and David Angell
* Gaslighting “wars of religion”.
* The Roosevelt Era of MASSIVE lurching to the COMMUNIST LEFT.
* Shocking facts about 70’s rockstar Joe Walsh.
* FAKING THE HOLOCAUST WITH “AI”!!!
* Muriel Bowser’s Catholic Communist Kingdom of far-Left black females.
* How cops cover up brutality in Katholic Kentucky.
* Here’s why, if you allow football to upset you, you’re foolish.
* Johnny revisits his philosophy on “black names”.
* Female “trooper” kills man while driving drunk.
* SECRET MEETING between Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk and Candace Owens.
* JESUIT VOLUNTEER Washington Governor “Bob” Ferguson “donated” $11 MILLION taxpayer dollars to Planned Slaughterhood.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5