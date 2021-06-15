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If You Work For The BBC, You Better Leave Now, while You Can
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213 views • June 15, 2021
Outside Downing Street and angry crowd gather to protest Boris reneging on opening the country on the 21st June. The crowd spot a well known figure in the BBC and they chase him down, he has to run for his life. The BBC has become the propaganda tool of the government as it pursues its genocidal and authoritatrian agenda. The peoples anger toward the BBC is equal to its anger toward the government this was demonstrated by the events of the day.
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