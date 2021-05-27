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Terral Writes Brighteon and Screencast-O-Matic, Right Lime for Egg Preservation, Nano Silver Uses, Accessing Black Star Newsletters, and More: May 26, 2021
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586 views • May 27, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Choosing the Right Lime for Preserving Eggs, Nano Silver Uses, Dr. Tenpenny
Written by Brenda and Terral
Hi Brenda:
Thank you for writing.
Hello Terral,
Exactly what are the "listed ingredients" on the bag of mortar? This would help when talking with salespeople who, like me, have no idea about what I am talking about and will sell you anything. Here is what I've read: Calcium hydroxide is a chemical compound with the chemical formula Ca (OH) 2 or traditionally called; Slaked lime, pickling lime but most often by builders as the Hydrated lime.
Have you tried this egg preservation method yourself?...
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Accessing the Weekly Black Star Report Newsletters
Written by Sandy and Terral
May 26, 2021
Hi Terral:
I listen to you on Brighteon, and it looks like you are adding new info/links to the Dropbox newsletter every day, but mine (newsletter) is still the one I received the day I subscribed (May 20, 2021). Do you only update once a week or am I not accessing correctly? I will be getting back to you on signing up for the survival group and buying property--at the moment, my husband and I are overwhelmed. We just started the boron and the silver--anyway, just learning, so if you could set me straight, I'd really appreciate it. Thanks. Sandy…
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Terral Writes to Brighteon and Screencast-O-Matic Support Teams
Written by Terral
May 26, 2021
Hi Arbee and Screencast-O-Matic Support Team:
Thank you for writing. There are two things that I have been wanting to share with Brighteon support and Screencast-O-Matic support.
1. I believe that both Brighteon and Screencast-O-Matic have an opportunity to help Brighteon compete more with YouTube and the larger platforms, while Screencast-O-Matic brings more people in to use their programs. I am using Screencast-O-Matic to process videos to then upload my videos to Brighteon also processing the same videos that adds to the needed time for getting my videos shared with my subscribers. There must be some way for my Screencast-O-Matic program to process my videos uploaded to Brighteon.com that will provide Brighteon.com with the needed final processed video in the needed format. …
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Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 20 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
Choosing the Right Lime for Preserving Eggs, Nano Silver Uses, Dr. Tenpenny
Written by Brenda and Terral
Hi Brenda:
Thank you for writing.
Hello Terral,
Exactly what are the "listed ingredients" on the bag of mortar? This would help when talking with salespeople who, like me, have no idea about what I am talking about and will sell you anything. Here is what I've read: Calcium hydroxide is a chemical compound with the chemical formula Ca (OH) 2 or traditionally called; Slaked lime, pickling lime but most often by builders as the Hydrated lime.
Have you tried this egg preservation method yourself?...
--
Accessing the Weekly Black Star Report Newsletters
Written by Sandy and Terral
May 26, 2021
Hi Terral:
I listen to you on Brighteon, and it looks like you are adding new info/links to the Dropbox newsletter every day, but mine (newsletter) is still the one I received the day I subscribed (May 20, 2021). Do you only update once a week or am I not accessing correctly? I will be getting back to you on signing up for the survival group and buying property--at the moment, my husband and I are overwhelmed. We just started the boron and the silver--anyway, just learning, so if you could set me straight, I'd really appreciate it. Thanks. Sandy…
--
Terral Writes to Brighteon and Screencast-O-Matic Support Teams
Written by Terral
May 26, 2021
Hi Arbee and Screencast-O-Matic Support Team:
Thank you for writing. There are two things that I have been wanting to share with Brighteon support and Screencast-O-Matic support.
1. I believe that both Brighteon and Screencast-O-Matic have an opportunity to help Brighteon compete more with YouTube and the larger platforms, while Screencast-O-Matic brings more people in to use their programs. I am using Screencast-O-Matic to process videos to then upload my videos to Brighteon also processing the same videos that adds to the needed time for getting my videos shared with my subscribers. There must be some way for my Screencast-O-Matic program to process my videos uploaded to Brighteon.com that will provide Brighteon.com with the needed final processed video in the needed format. …
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 20 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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