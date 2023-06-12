Create New Account
How To Get Off Grid In 2023 And Beyond - My Off Grid Testimony
Hello my name is Cory Gray. In this video I am going to be sharing with you my story of why I decided to get off grid and how. Many people feel trapped. They know they need to get off grid but the steps seem to large. I want to give you simple steps to start getting off grid now.


There are many things you can do whether you are trying to get off grid in the city, or if you already have land. I started in the city, but now thanks to God I also have a farm off grid. So I will be bringing to you all a unique perspective on homesteading, off grid living, off grid tips, and how to be not just self sufficient but how you can produce an abundance for you and your family off grid.


