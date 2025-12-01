MAHA Blueprint Unveiled, Josh Hendrix, Hemp Under Attack, Dr. Mark Marat, California Naturopathic Assn, Newsom Autism Claim - The RSB Show 12-1-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: MAHA Blueprint Unveiled, Josh Hendrix, Hemp Under Attack, Robinia Pseudacacia, PCR COVID Test FAIL, Dr. Mark Marat, California Naturopathic Association, Newsom Autism Claim, Kaolin Aluminum Concerns, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/maha-blueprint-unveiled-josh-hendrix-hemp-advocate-robinia-pseudacacia-pcr-covid-tests-exposed-dr-mark-marat-naturopath-california-reaffirms-autism-vs-vaccines-question-about-kaolin-and-more/