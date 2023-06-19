Israeli commandos flanked by helicopter gunships raided a refugee camp in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Killing 5, including a 15 yr old and wounding 66 Palestinians.

Israeli commandos flanked by helicopter gunships raided a refugee camp in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, killing at least five Palestinians, including a 15-year-old child, and injuring 66 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
◾️Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire against the invading troops, resulting in a 10-hour exchange of fire.
