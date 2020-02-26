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Only ONE WAY to Fix The Economy - Ending The Federal Reserve System PERIOD!
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38 views • February 26, 2020
Anthony Hilder has Trevor Copolla interview Bill Still at the Conspiracy Con 2013. Bill Still describes his views on how to Fix The Economy. It involves taking powers away from the the Federal Reserve (neither Federal or has any reserves) and eventually eliminating this private bank masquerading as a Government Agency. Trevor Copolla interviews.
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More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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