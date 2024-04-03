Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💔Injuries, most of them Innocent Children, reach Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after the Criminal #Israeli occupation Army Targeted a Mosque Last Night - part 2
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1016 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Injuries, most of them innocent children, reach Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after the criminal #Israeli occupation army targeted a mosque last night, in the Al-Hakar area in Deir Al-Balah, central #Gaza Strip.


@The Children of Gaza

IsraeliWarCrimesExposed

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket