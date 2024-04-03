💔Injuries, most of them Innocent Children, reach Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after the Criminal #Israeli occupation Army Targeted a Mosque Last Night - part 2

Injuries, most of them innocent children, reach Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after the criminal #Israeli occupation army targeted a mosque last night, in the Al-Hakar area in Deir Al-Balah, central #Gaza Strip.
@The Children of Gaza
IsraeliWarCrimesExposed
