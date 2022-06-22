I am headed back to visit my friends in Newport Beach, California. Why ? Well watch this video and you will see why. .

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Have to go back every so often to visit all my friends. Like they say - our of sight - out of mind. I make sure I go back to keep all my relationships. Have to keep the fire burning. I can still do deals there since I know everybody. 35 years doing commercial real estate deals there so I know my way around. I really do miss living there but am now in Medellin Colombia blazing new trails.