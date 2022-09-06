Pro-Gun AZ Senate Candidate Blake Masters | Breitbart

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Pro-Gun AZ Senate Candidate Blake Masters — Biden's F-15 Talk Is "Authoritarian"
GOP Arizona Senate Candidate Blake Masters spoke with Breitbart's AWR Hawkins about Biden's increasingly inflammatory and violent rhetoric: "That logic is authoritarian. 'We've got guns! We've got missiles, so surrender your puny guns.' No, we're never gonna do that."