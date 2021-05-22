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2021 - 2024 WILL SEE END TIMES GLOBAL WARFARE TO END THE USA - Health Ranger/Greg Caton
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115 views • May 22, 2021
GREG CATON WARNS 2021 - 2024 WILL SEE END TIMES GLOBAL WARFARE TO END THE USA
Greg Caton - May 21st, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/b888aeaa-0a8e-4df3-a0b2-a2e1a888bc3c
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k5oHl34pFbRL/
This guy reached every conclusion i have reached after the dozens of rabbit holes i have plundered. This guy could have saved me hundreds of hours of research. Well it is still re assuring to find someone expressing all of my views that i have independently confirmed prior to finding this guy.
Why is it most people find it so difficult to discern pieces of information as people relay it to amidst other things you don't believe or ideas that are misguided? Just because they haven't learned every single thing you have learned does not make what they offer any less valuable. Also, in this day and age, seems silly to further divide and attack people. This guy is accurate on damn near everything he said.
IF we listened he could have been his own Q Movement.... Same great awakening less child trafficking. Dude was ahead of his time... but that time is Now!
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Greg Caton - May 21st, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/b888aeaa-0a8e-4df3-a0b2-a2e1a888bc3c
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k5oHl34pFbRL/
This guy reached every conclusion i have reached after the dozens of rabbit holes i have plundered. This guy could have saved me hundreds of hours of research. Well it is still re assuring to find someone expressing all of my views that i have independently confirmed prior to finding this guy.
Why is it most people find it so difficult to discern pieces of information as people relay it to amidst other things you don't believe or ideas that are misguided? Just because they haven't learned every single thing you have learned does not make what they offer any less valuable. Also, in this day and age, seems silly to further divide and attack people. This guy is accurate on damn near everything he said.
IF we listened he could have been his own Q Movement.... Same great awakening less child trafficking. Dude was ahead of his time... but that time is Now!
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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