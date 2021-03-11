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Report 220 | Resolving Insolvency Fraud in Context of Loan Fraud and Rigged Audits
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20 views • March 11, 2021
News Panel on Insolvency Fraud: Michelle Young & Anthony Stansfeld, Police & Crime Commissioner, UK, Burke Files, Financial Investigator, David Seaborn Davies, Former Scotland Yard Head of HM Royalty Protection, Lina Helstein, ITNJ Judge & International Fraud Investigator Discuss Michelle's High-Profile High Net-Worth Case & Bankruptcy Fraud, in an Atmosphere of Loan Fraud, Rigged Audits, Auditing Failures, Revolving Door Between Banks & Auditors, Corrupt Judges & Solicitors, Failure in Solicitor Oversight, & Organized Asset Theft Targeting Women in UK Family Courts and Bankruptcy Courts.
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