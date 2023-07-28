"Wartime" (2023 original hard rock song, audio only)

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross
Lyrics:Fire on the ground, fire in the sky
The mushroom cloud is quite a sight
We want Jesus to take us, but its not time
Ain't no doubt about it, you're going to die
Wartime
Its Wartime
Bombs burst in the air, bullets in the wall
Planes spray the skies, the toxins fall
One giant bar fight, its a free for all
People cry for help, but there's no one to call
Wartime
Its Wartime
