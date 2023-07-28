Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Wartime" (2023 original hard rock song, audio only)
channel image
Six Gun Cross
3 Subscribers
45 views
Published Yesterday

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross

Lyrics:Fire on the ground, fire in the sky

The mushroom cloud is quite a sight

We want Jesus to take us, but its not time

Ain't no doubt about it, you're going to die


Wartime

Its Wartime


Bombs burst in the air, bullets in the wall

Planes spray the skies, the toxins fall

One giant bar fight, its a free for all

People cry for help, but there's no one to call


Wartime

Its Wartime

Keywords
rockwarguitarclassic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket