FDA MEMO REVEALS AT LEAST 10 CHILDREN KILLED BY COVID VACCINES

Jefferey unpacks a leaked FDA memo written by Dr. Vinay Prasad, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics and Research, which revealed at least 10 child deaths linked by internal analysts to the Covid vaccine, an admission the agency has never made publicly. He exposes how career scientists quietly raised alarms, how corporate media scrambled to distort the story, and why this marks a turning point in government transparency on vaccine safety.