2024-1-16 overview of health 1





~correction: The fertilizers are what is preventing the plant uptake of boron. In the video, I said borax uptake. Borax is boron. Borax cured so many things, that the guy is australia who used to sell it.......anyhow...just look into it. They don't allow its sale in the down under anymore, but most of us can buy it for about $6 from the cleaning isle.

~everything with your health is on you...not me. The "health-people" in this world are trying to keep you sick so they suck the life out of you. The insurance companies are in on it too. They work together to get the most money possible. The doctors are in on it too, and they sign non-disclosure agreements and get paid, and you stay sick. The pills they give you are also spiked.

~If you stop poisoning yourself, and distance yourself from all the ways they are trying to poison you. And if you work out, and exercise and sweat, and grow your own food, you will be able to avoid a lot of these problems. The heavy metal poisoning from above can be avoided though, so detoxing from heavy metals on a regular basis is a big deal for the forseeable future, until God removes team satan. Team satan is allowed to do what they will do for a season, and then God removes them. We must endure and live in faith. Team satan is to remove the fake church from the real, so don't worship idols that men created in men's religions to worship, by their doctrines that they created, and their holidays that they created, and their versions of a christ that they created, and then gave new names. Don't do it. Come out, and obey God's commandments. Go read them for yourself. They really are not that difficult. Go listen to the books if you don't like to read. The covenant of God is not old, but the new covenant was God writing that covenant into our heart. So what church is a fake church if they miss that point! all of them! Come out, or you will be judged with them when team satan passes through the land as a great sword in the hand of God.

















