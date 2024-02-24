Create New Account
Stella Assange: This case is about whether state crimes can continue unpunished, unscrutinized
58 views
Published 15 hours ago

WikiLeaks · Stella Assange speaking this week: "This case is about whether state crimes can continue unpunished, unscrutinized - Julian's freedom is the only antidote. Julian Assange is the worlds most famous political prisoner...and the world is watching" #FreeAssange


@wikileaks

https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1761315039166754850?s=20

Keywords
julian assangewikileaksextradiction trial update

