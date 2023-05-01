WHO YOU ARE, a deeper look (Original Poem)

I know this poem sounds a bit repetitive, I have a few like this for sure. It was sort of a stream of consciousness when I wrote it and I hope it resonates with someone out there. I don't have all the answers and no one is aware of that more than I am but I will say that I spend a lot of time asking questions. I think humbly asking and pondering the deeper meaning of life and of our existence is a never ending process but one that is well worth the time and effort. It moves us along the road even if the road is long and winding. I hope something that I write makes you think about things in ways you hadn't before. If I can only accomplish that, I am so very grateful. I respect you all for making your way through this very realistic illusion fraught with challenges. How can we both take it less seriously and more seriously simultaneously?
Thank You:
Audacity Free Audio Software
OBS Free Recording Software
VSDC Free Video Editor
Milkdrop Audio Visualizer
Pixabay Video by ChristianBodhi
Pixabay Music: Toxic Love by Prazkhanal
#poetry #spirituality #fightforthesky
writer, modern poet, wordsmith, philosophy, inspirational, creative writing
