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OBAMA AND BIG MIKE
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3574 views • December 08, 2020
‘Galactic Federation’: US Gov’t Working With Aliens on Mars, Says Israel’s space chief
“Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, ‘Wait, let people calm down first,’”
https://nypost.com/2020/12/07/aliens-in-hiding-until-mankind-is-ready-ex-israeli-space-head/
https://newspunch.com/galactic-federation-us-govt-working-with-aliens-on-mars-says-israels-space-chief/
“Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, ‘Wait, let people calm down first,’”
https://nypost.com/2020/12/07/aliens-in-hiding-until-mankind-is-ready-ex-israeli-space-head/
https://newspunch.com/galactic-federation-us-govt-working-with-aliens-on-mars-says-israels-space-chief/
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