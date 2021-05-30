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Menopause Rhapsody - Parody Song for every Queen (incl subs)[13.05.2021]
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8 views • May 30, 2021
Note: We all have to laugh once in a while at this Satanic things going on, that also increase one's immune system :)
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen in a parody song about Menopause - women will relate to the struggle!
A rhapsody is an epic, episodic, highly emotional work. To be Bohemian is to be socially unconventional. Isn't that combination the perfect description for a woman frustrated by menopause
For Queen fans, especially you older queens facing or who have already been through menopause, this parody song is for you!
I am a grumpy hot potato, yes I am!
I don't make anything from this song - any advertising revenue, (rightly so,) goes to the owners of the music. (I do hope that is Queen and not some obscure company who managed to wangle the rights!) Anyway, if you enjoyed this song, you might like to buy me a virtual coffee / guitar string: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ShirleyS... - I'd really appreciate the kind gesture! Or buy a grumpy hot potato mug or shirt, or 'I once was hot in quite a different way' joggers! Check out my merch for this song here: https://my-store-8909962.creator-spri...
If you liked this, please subscribe for more relyriced songs about life these days: https://youtube.com/c/shirleyserbans...
Share this video with a friend: https://youtu.be/AcVFtu-ZmmM
Watch next – My most popular songs: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
Recommended Playlist – My Covid 19 songs: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
Enjoy all my Sound of Music relyriced songs: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
See all my political songs here: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
Keen on the Classic movies You’ll enjoy this Playlist - My relyriced classic movie songs: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
Listen to my a cappella songs here: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
Want to try relyricing your own songs Anyone can do it if you follow 6 steps! Watch my tutorial here: https://youtu.be/VgrLmymi7qs
Let’s connect on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shirleyserban
1,383,053 views•Premiered May 13, 2021
Shirley erban
45.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AcVFtu-ZmmM
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen in a parody song about Menopause - women will relate to the struggle!
A rhapsody is an epic, episodic, highly emotional work. To be Bohemian is to be socially unconventional. Isn't that combination the perfect description for a woman frustrated by menopause
For Queen fans, especially you older queens facing or who have already been through menopause, this parody song is for you!
I am a grumpy hot potato, yes I am!
I don't make anything from this song - any advertising revenue, (rightly so,) goes to the owners of the music. (I do hope that is Queen and not some obscure company who managed to wangle the rights!) Anyway, if you enjoyed this song, you might like to buy me a virtual coffee / guitar string: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ShirleyS... - I'd really appreciate the kind gesture! Or buy a grumpy hot potato mug or shirt, or 'I once was hot in quite a different way' joggers! Check out my merch for this song here: https://my-store-8909962.creator-spri...
If you liked this, please subscribe for more relyriced songs about life these days: https://youtube.com/c/shirleyserbans...
Share this video with a friend: https://youtu.be/AcVFtu-ZmmM
Watch next – My most popular songs: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
Recommended Playlist – My Covid 19 songs: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
Enjoy all my Sound of Music relyriced songs: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
See all my political songs here: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
Keen on the Classic movies You’ll enjoy this Playlist - My relyriced classic movie songs: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
Listen to my a cappella songs here: https://youtube.com/playlistlist=PLc...
Want to try relyricing your own songs Anyone can do it if you follow 6 steps! Watch my tutorial here: https://youtu.be/VgrLmymi7qs
Let’s connect on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shirleyserban
1,383,053 views•Premiered May 13, 2021
Shirley erban
45.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AcVFtu-ZmmM
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