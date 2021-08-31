Absolute Proof Covid Shots Contain Lethal Parasites, Graphene Oxide and Stainless Steel = Murder...

[30.08.2021] Dr. Robert Young has come forth with shocking new evidence as to the contents of all vaccine vials from all four manufacturers. Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby discuss this new absolute proof of GENOCIDE. Health Care Workers describe what the injections are doing to everyone.Microscopy Expert: Vials Contain Graphene Oxide, Parasites, Stainless SteelPublished August 29, 2021 - 84,860 ViewsDr. Robert YoungSCIENCE TEAM REVEALS GRAPHENE, ALUMINUM, LNP CAPSIDS, PEG & PARASITES IN 4 CoV - 19 VACCINESUpdated: 2 days ago 29.08.2021Watch, Listen and Learn the Truth About Four Big Pharma CoV - 19 Vaccines by Clicking on the Picture Below:Newsbreak 133|breaking: Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, Lnp Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines [27.08.2021]Absolutely bombshell and major reveals on what is in the vaccines, with use of electron and other kinds of microscopy from original research by Dr. Robert Young and his team, confirming what the La Quinta Columna researchers found---toxic nanometallic content with cytotoxic and genotoxic effects as well as an identified parasite. This is major revelation: please stay tuned for a major article reporting this at ECC, meanwhile please share this video widely!ARTICLE ON NEWSBREAK 133:Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & JohnsonResearch for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -wil paranormal46483 subscribershttps://t.me/klokkenluidershttps://t.me/s/klokkenluiders