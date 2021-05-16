© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PARADISE LOST - TERMINAL
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • May 16, 2021
This is a video i made 4 years ago placed on another PARADISE LOST MASTERPIECE! FORGET THE PAST ARE YOU STIL BELIEVIN???
A frail form surrounds
Infection, sorrow, screams aloud
Trade your soul connect to fear
Feeding death, tormented downed
Forget the past, are you still believing tonight’s denial dominates the dreaming
A veiled mourner’s frown
Tomorrows dreams confound
Trade the souls you hold most dear
Into darkness you’re the last
Forget the past, are you still believing
Tonight’s denial dominates the dreaming
I can hope as silence and torture grows
The violence we now condemn infests our inner souls
Regret the past, are you still believing, tonight’s denial dominates the dreaming
I can hope as silence and torture grows
A frail form surrounds
Infection, sorrow, screams aloud
Trade your soul connect to fear
Feeding death, tormented downed.................................................
A frail form surrounds
Infection, sorrow, screams aloud
Trade your soul connect to fear
Feeding death, tormented downed
Forget the past, are you still believing tonight’s denial dominates the dreaming
A veiled mourner’s frown
Tomorrows dreams confound
Trade the souls you hold most dear
Into darkness you’re the last
Forget the past, are you still believing
Tonight’s denial dominates the dreaming
I can hope as silence and torture grows
The violence we now condemn infests our inner souls
Regret the past, are you still believing, tonight’s denial dominates the dreaming
I can hope as silence and torture grows
A frail form surrounds
Infection, sorrow, screams aloud
Trade your soul connect to fear
Feeding death, tormented downed.................................................
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.