Lara Logan on Censorship at Sen. Ron Johnson’s Roundtable Discussion on the COVID Cartel – 2/26/24

(Feb 26, 2024) Journalist Lara Logan testifies concerning censorship and the media at Senator Ron Johnson's roundtable discussion: ‘Federal Health Agencies and The COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?’
Senator Ron Johnson Roundtable: Federal Health Agencies & The COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?: https://rumble.com/v4fwif3-senator-ron-johnson-roundtable-federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.