Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lara Logan on Censorship at Sen. Ron Johnson’s Roundtable Discussion on the COVID Cartel – 2/26/24
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1377 Subscribers
123 views
Published 14 hours ago

(Feb 26, 2024) Journalist Lara Logan testifies concerning censorship and the media at Senator Ron Johnson's roundtable discussion: ‘Federal Health Agencies and The COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?’


Senator Ron Johnson Roundtable: Federal Health Agencies & The COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?: https://rumble.com/v4fwif3-senator-ron-johnson-roundtable-federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel.html

Keywords
free speechjournalismcurrent eventspoliticsamericabig techvaccine1st amendmentgovernmentmediamsmdisinformationmisinformationngocancel culturecovidroundtableron johnsonlara logan censorship

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket