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Lies Deception and More Lies
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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121 views • August 09, 2021

 (16) And it came to pass at the end of seven days, that the word of the LORD came unto me, saying,

(17) Son of man, I have made thee a watchman unto the house of Israel: therefore hear the word at my mouth, and give them warning from me.

(18) When I say unto the wicked, Thou shalt surely die; and thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand.

(19) Yet if thou warn the wicked, and he turn not from his wickedness, nor from his wicked way, he shall die in his iniquity; but thou hast delivered thy soul.

(20) Again, When a righteous man doth turn from his righteousness, and commit iniquity, and I lay a stumblingblock before him, he shall die: because thou hast not given him warning, he shall die in his sin, and his righteousness which he hath done shall not be remembered; but his blood will I require at thine hand.

(21) Nevertheless if thou warn the righteous man, that the righteous sin not, and he doth not sin, he shall surely live, because he is warned; also thou hast delivered thy soul.

Ezekiel 3:16-21

John Torell is not a prophet, but a watchman on the wall much like other godly men of the past. To that end, he is not willing to stand by as evil abounds. John has studied Christian and secular history since 1970 and written a number of books and articles which exposes the lies propagated in textbooks and different historical books. He believes in being proactive and speaking the truth.

When Congress passed the Freedom of Information Act in 1967, government archives were opened to the public, making it possible for researchers to investigate rumors and verify if there is any merit to the story. In an age where information abounds and fake news is propagated by the mainstream media, there is also a concerted effort to project disinformation on the internet.

Pastor John has spent thousands of hours sifting through the data to separate the truth from the lies. His attention to detail means that you know what you’re getting when he speaks about lies, deception, and more lies.

From The Desk of John Torell March 29, 2020

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm


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deceptionliesdisinformationwatchman
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