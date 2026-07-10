Weather Modification Debate, an interview with Jim Lee

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Can radar systems influence the weather, or are there scientific limits that make such claims unlikely? The debate continues as researchers and commentators examine physics, atmospheric science, energy, and available evidence from different perspectives. In our latest interview, the conversation explores these questions, the importance of challenging assumptions, and why evaluating evidence matters. Watch the full interview for the complete discussion and decide what you think after hearing the full context.
#WeatherScience #ScienceDiscussion #CriticalThinking #EmergingTechnology
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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