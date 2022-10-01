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America in Revelation 01/10/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we take a closer look at Bible Prophecy. Specifically America in Bible Prophecy. Is America mentioned in the Bible? Today Pastor Stan gives an estimate when the fall of America will take place.

02:39 -The Mark of the Beast
03:45 - When America Falls according to Bible Prophecy
08:57 - Revelation 18:1
12:57 - Revelation 18:4
19:21 - Revelation 18:16
22:03 - Revelation 18:22

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