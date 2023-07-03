Create New Account
Dr Scott Atlas reveals what he saw while on the White House Covid Task Force
Dr Scott Atlas is a frequent policy advisor to policy makers and government officials from around the globe. From July to December 2020 he served as a Special Advisor to the President and worked closely to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Keywords
virusfaucicovid

