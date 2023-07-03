Dr Scott Atlas reveals what he saw while on the White House Covid Task Force

Dr Scott Atlas is a frequent policy advisor to policy makers and government officials from around the globe. From July to December 2020 he served as a Special Advisor to the President and worked closely to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.