Pizza Esoterica 5 of 8 - When the Moon Hits Your Eye Like a Big Pizza Pie

These things have to do with sex magic and mature themes, so take a moment to consider your surroundings and who else might hear or see.



In this 5th installment in the Pizza Esoterica series we explore the derivation of the pizza code language. We've been focused on understanding what pizza means to the undergrounders and why it's so important, and we're definitely continuing on that line, but we're also interested in the choice of symbol. Why pizza? There's usually some reason, some rational basis for symbols, and when you can identify that, you open the way to more insight.



"When the Moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore"



We think this video will tie some things together for you in a satisfying way.