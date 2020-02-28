© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pizza Esoterica 5 of 8 - When the Moon Hits Your Eye Like a Big Pizza Pie
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
196 views • February 28, 2020
These things have to do with sex magic and mature themes, so take a moment to consider your surroundings and who else might hear or see.
In this 5th installment in the Pizza Esoterica series we explore the derivation of the pizza code language. We've been focused on understanding what pizza means to the undergrounders and why it's so important, and we're definitely continuing on that line, but we're also interested in the choice of symbol. Why pizza? There's usually some reason, some rational basis for symbols, and when you can identify that, you open the way to more insight.
"When the Moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore"
We think this video will tie some things together for you in a satisfying way.
In this 5th installment in the Pizza Esoterica series we explore the derivation of the pizza code language. We've been focused on understanding what pizza means to the undergrounders and why it's so important, and we're definitely continuing on that line, but we're also interested in the choice of symbol. Why pizza? There's usually some reason, some rational basis for symbols, and when you can identify that, you open the way to more insight.
"When the Moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore"
We think this video will tie some things together for you in a satisfying way.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.