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Ep 105: Government "Health" Foods
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15 views • January 28, 2022
The Standard American Diet is quite SAD when you think about it. It makes people sick, inflamed, and fat. Did you ever stop to wonder "Why" standard food is so cheap?
Today, we're going to talk about government subsidies on foods that you know as common, and teach you how to live S.A.D. free
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ How the government profits from food
✅ The list of foods that the government subsidizes
✅ How the Government funds disease
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Today, we're going to talk about government subsidies on foods that you know as common, and teach you how to live S.A.D. free
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ How the government profits from food
✅ The list of foods that the government subsidizes
✅ How the Government funds disease
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthhealthcarehealth carehealth foodwellnessfunctional medicineemotional healthfood subsidiesphysical healthspiritual healthgovernment subsidiesmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthwhat are government subsidiesgovernment food
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