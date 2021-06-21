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Magnetic Nanomaterials in the Injections, Masks & Swabs - Amazing Polly
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321 views • June 21, 2021
Principia Scientific International - Published on June 20, 2021
Let me share some research into mind control, the magnetosphere, magnetite, magnetogenetics and how these things are being used in the COVID19 vaccines and for ‘medical’ advances.
Amazing Polly gives her latest insightful video presentation on this developing story.
Full article @ https://tinyurl.com/yhkcblfs
Let me share some research into mind control, the magnetosphere, magnetite, magnetogenetics and how these things are being used in the COVID19 vaccines and for ‘medical’ advances.
Amazing Polly gives her latest insightful video presentation on this developing story.
Full article @ https://tinyurl.com/yhkcblfs
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