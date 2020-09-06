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Judge Jeanine - ONLY 9,210 Americans Died from COVID-19
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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33 views • September 06, 2020
We’ve never seen anything quite like this. Democrats, their fake news media and their ‘fact checker’ allies were completely outraged over our post reporting that only 9,210 Americans died from the coronavirus alone. The rest of the coronavirus victims in the US according to the CDC had different serious illnesses and co-morbidities.
The other tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths reported by the CDC in the US had on average 2.6 other health conditions. (30:50)
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Judge Jeanine and Dr. Robert Hariri Confirm Gateway Pundit Reporting from Last Week – Only 9,210 Americans Died from COVID-19 Alone – the Rest Had Serious Co-Morbid Conditions
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/judge-jeanine-dr-robert-hariri-confirm-gateway-pundit-reporting-last-week-9210-americans-died-covid-19-alone-rest-serious-co-morbid-conditions/
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rand pauljudge jeanineseptember 5 2020only 9210 americans diedfrom covid19dr robert hariri
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