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Brokeshow Episode 009 - The Twitter Mob Wants to Cancel Steve Harvey
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50 views • April 29, 2021
In this episode Al Rovera gives his opinion on the stupidity of trying to cancel Steve Harvey for mansplaining about what are known truths about how men react to attractive women that are in their atmosphere. Enjoy.
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