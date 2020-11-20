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π. Θεμιστοκλής Χριστοδούλου / Προετοιμασία για τα μεγάλα γεγονότα της ζωής
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4 views • November 20, 2020
Μια εξαιρετική ομιλία του π. Θεμιστοκλή Χριστοδούλου, προϊσταμένου του Ιερού Ναού Αγίου Ελευθερίου Αχαρνών, με θέμα “Προετοιμασία για τα μεγάλα γεγονότα της ζωής”.
Παραγωγή: Ιερός Ναός Αναλήψεως του Κυρίου - Διασταύρωση Ραφήνας
Πηγή: “Analipsi Rafinas”
Παραγωγή: Ιερός Ναός Αναλήψεως του Κυρίου - Διασταύρωση Ραφήνας
Πηγή: “Analipsi Rafinas”
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